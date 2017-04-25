- ITV Report
-
Ivanka Trump defends her father at Berlin conference as audience groans
Ivanka Trump was met with groans from the audience as she talked about how her father, President Donald Trump, had been a "tremendous champion of supporting families".
The audience at the conference in Berlin, where Ivanka appeared alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel and IMF Chief Christine Lagarde, bristled when she said her father had "enabled families to thrive".
The chair of the panel, hearing the feedback, cut in, saying, "you hear the reaction from the audience, so I need to address one more point," and went on to ask Ivanka about her father's attitude to women.
Ivanka was forced to defend her father on the stage, saying he has "solid conviction" in women and "their ability to do the job".
"I've certainly heard the criticism from the media and that's been perpetuated," she said, answering a question about Trump's views, which have been described as sexist.
"But the thousands of women who have worked with and for my father for decades are a testament to his belief and solid conviction in the potential of women and their ability to do the job as well as any man."
She also said that on a personal level, her father "encouraged" her and allowed her to thrive.
She told the audience: "I grew up in a house where there was no barrier to what I could accomplish beyond my own perseverance and my own tenacity."