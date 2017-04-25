Ivanka Trump defends her father at Berlin conference as audience groans

Ivanka Trump was met with groans from the audience as she talked about how her father, President Donald Trump, had been a "tremendous champion of supporting families".

The audience at the conference in Berlin, where Ivanka appeared alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel and IMF Chief Christine Lagarde, bristled when she said her father had "enabled families to thrive".

The chair of the panel, hearing the feedback, cut in, saying, "you hear the reaction from the audience, so I need to address one more point," and went on to ask Ivanka about her father's attitude to women.

Ivanka was forced to defend her father on the stage, saying he has "solid conviction" in women and "their ability to do the job".