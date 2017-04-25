Judge accused of 'victim-blaming' says comments were intended to stop women being raped

A judge accused of 'victim-blaming' after saying women were at greater risk of being raped if they were drunk has defended her comments.

Judge Lindsey Kushner said her remarks were intended to "stop women getting raped in the first place".

She added there was "no question the man is responsible, but why shouldn't you say, be aware ladies?"

Her original comments were made as she jailed a rapist in Manchester in March.

She said women were entitled "to drink themselves into the ground" but their "dis-inhibited behaviour" could put them in danger from men who gravitate towards vulnerable women.

She added that drunk girls and women are "less likely to fight a man with evil intentions off".

The now retired judge appeared on Good Morning Britain alongside rape victim Megan Clark, who agreed with her, saying the comments were "common sense" and "just advice".