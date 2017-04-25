Advertisement

Karen Danczuk: 'Selfie queen' campaigner applies to fight for Labour in election

Karen Danczuk said her series of revealing selfies were '100%' linked to being abused as a child. Credit: ITV/Good Morning Britain

'Selfie queen' Karen Danczuk is bidding to become an MP after applying to fight for Labour in a wafer-thin Tory seat.

The TV celebrity and child abuse campaigner will find out next week if she has been picked to challenge Conservative David Nuttall, who holds a majority of just 378 votes in Bury North.

The mother-of-two, who is the estranged wife of suspended Labour MP Simon Danczuk, declared her own political ambitions in February after becoming famous for tweeting a series of revealing selfies.

Karen Danczuk has served as a Labour councillor for four years in her home town Rochdale. Credit: Twitter

Labour candidates for the June 8 poll will be made public on May 2 after being selected by a panel of the party's ruling National Executive Committee.

The 33-year-old has campaigned on child abuse issues after disclosing she was raped by her own brother as a child.

Mrs Danczuk gave evidence in court against Michael Burke, who was jailed for 15 years for abusing her and two other women, after a trial last December.

Her estranged husband, who remains the sitting MP in Rochdale, is currently suspended by Labour over a sex-text scandal with a young constituent.