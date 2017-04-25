- ITV Report
Karen Danczuk: 'Selfie queen' campaigner applies to fight for Labour in election
'Selfie queen' Karen Danczuk is bidding to become an MP after applying to fight for Labour in a wafer-thin Tory seat.
The TV celebrity and child abuse campaigner will find out next week if she has been picked to challenge Conservative David Nuttall, who holds a majority of just 378 votes in Bury North.
The mother-of-two, who is the estranged wife of suspended Labour MP Simon Danczuk, declared her own political ambitions in February after becoming famous for tweeting a series of revealing selfies.
Labour candidates for the June 8 poll will be made public on May 2 after being selected by a panel of the party's ruling National Executive Committee.
The 33-year-old has campaigned on child abuse issues after disclosing she was raped by her own brother as a child.
Mrs Danczuk gave evidence in court against Michael Burke, who was jailed for 15 years for abusing her and two other women, after a trial last December.
Her estranged husband, who remains the sitting MP in Rochdale, is currently suspended by Labour over a sex-text scandal with a young constituent.