Karen Danczuk: 'Selfie queen' campaigner applies to fight for Labour in election

'Selfie queen' Karen Danczuk is bidding to become an MP after applying to fight for Labour in a wafer-thin Tory seat.

The TV celebrity and child abuse campaigner will find out next week if she has been picked to challenge Conservative David Nuttall, who holds a majority of just 378 votes in Bury North.

The mother-of-two, who is the estranged wife of suspended Labour MP Simon Danczuk, declared her own political ambitions in February after becoming famous for tweeting a series of revealing selfies.