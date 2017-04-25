Madeleine McCann's mother on pain of not finding her 10 years on

Madeleine disappeared while on holiday in Portugal in 2007. Credit: PA

The mother of missing Madeleine McCann has described the pain of still not finding her 10 years on. In a message on the official Find Madeleine campaign page, Kate McCann said: "Ten years - there's no easy way to say it, describe it, accept it. "I remember when Madeleine first disappeared I couldn't even begin to consider anything in terms of years. I couldn't go there. "And now here we are...Madeleine, our Madeleine - ten years."

The apartment block in Portugal where the youngster went missing. Credit: PA

Mrs McCann said the family were "bracing ourselves for the next couple of weeks". Next Wednesday May 3 marks the 10th anniversary of when three-year-old Maddy disappeared from their Portuguese holiday apartment in Praia da Luz. "It's likely to be stressful and painful, and more so, given the rehashing of old 'stories', misinformation, half-truths and downright lies which will be doing the rounds in the newspapers, social media and 'special edition' TV programmes," Mrs McCann said. But Mrs McCann and husband Gerry said they would never give up hope of finding their daughter. The three-year-old vanished from the family's holiday flat in Praia da Luz in Portugal on May 3 in 2007, and Kate and her husband Gerry said they would never give up hope of finding their daughter.

British police and their Portuguese counterparts search for clues about Madeleine's disappearance. Credit: PA