Labour pledges pay increase for 'overworked' NHS staff

Credit: ITV News

Labour are to announce plans to give NHS staff a payrise if the party wins the General Election. Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth will announce new measures Labour will introduce in the NHS if it wins the election. He will say that NHS staff have been"taken for granted" with cuts to pay and training which has forced workers out of the health service. This has led to short staffing which is a threat to patient safety, Mr Ashworth will say. Labour will say it will lift the 1% cap on payrises for NHS staff and move towards public sector wages being agreed through collective bargaining and the evidence of independent pay review bodies. It will also legislate to require NHS trusts to have regard for patient safety when setting staffing levels, as "Tory mismanagement" has left the health service "dangerously understaffed".

NHS staff currently have a 1% cap on any pay rises which Labour says it will lift if it wins the election. Credit: ITV News

The party will also try to boost staffing levels by reinstating funding and support for students of health-related degrees. At the Unison Health Conference in Liverpool, Mr Ashworth will say: "Our NHS staff are the very pride of Britain. Yet they are ignored, insulted, undervalued, overworked and underpaid by this Tory government. Not anymore. Enough is enough. "NHS staff have been taken for granted for too long by the Conservatives. Cuts to pay and training mean hard-working staff are being forced from NHS professions and young people are being put off before they have even started. Now Brexit threatens the ability of health employers to recruit from overseas.

Credit: ITV News

"What is bad for NHS staff is bad for patients too. Short staffing means reduced services and a threat to patient safety. Labour's new guarantees for NHS staff will help keep services running at the standard which England's patients expect." Conservative health minister Philip Dunne said: "We've protected and increased the NHS budget and got thousands more staff in hospitals. "But all that's at risk with Jeremy Corbyn's nonsensical economic policies that would mean less money for the NHS. Just look at Wales where Labour's economic mismanagement means they had to cut funding." But the move was welcomed by unions. Jon Skewes, of the Royal College of Midwives,said: "These are very welcome commitments from the Labour Party. "They recognise the effort, determination and commitment on the part of our hard-working midwives and other NHS staff to deliver the safest and best possible care for those using the NHS.

Credit: PA