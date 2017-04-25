- ITV Report
-
Labour to outline 'new plan' for Brexit
Labour would ditch Theresa May's Brexit strategy and guarantee the rights of European Union citizens ahead of negotiations if they win the election.
Retaining the benefits of the single market and customs union would also become top priority in Brexit talks if the party is victorious on June 8.
Shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer is set to outline Labour's vision for Britain's withdrawal from the EU in a speech later.
The Conservatives, meanwhile, have warned that Jeremy Corbyn's party is seeking to "disrupt" Brexit talks.
Among other priorities upon assuming power, the recently introduced Great Repeal Bill would be replaced by an EU Rights and Protections Bill.
Sir Keir will say: "EU nationals do not just contribute to our society: they are our society. And they should not be used as bargaining chips.
"So on day one of a Labour government we will immediately guarantee that all EU nationals currently living in the UK will see no change in their legal status as a result of Brexit, and we will seek reciprocal rights for UK citizens in the EU.
"There could be no clearer signal that Britain is taking a new approach to Brexit than a Labour government immediately rectifying this injustice.
"And there could no clearer signal that Labour want a close and collaborative future relationship with our EU partners."
Prime Minister Theresa May has said the UK "cannot possibly" remain part of the single market as it would mean "not leaving the EU at all".
While leaders across the bloc have warned that Britain cannot enjoy the benefits without agreeing to the rules, such as freedom of movement.
But Sir Keir will say: "The white paper will have a strong emphasis on retaining the benefits of the single market and the customs union as Labour know that is vital to protecting jobs and the economy.
"And we will approach negotiations in a completely different way to a Tory Brexit: negotiating for the many, not the few.
"Where Theresa May wants to shut down scrutiny and challenge, Labour will welcome it.
"We will work with Parliament, not against it. Because on an issue of this importance, the Government can't hide from the public or Parliament.
"A Labour approach to Brexit means legislating to guarantee that Parliament has a truly meaningful vote on the final Brexit deal."