Labour to outline 'new plan' for Brexit

Labour is set to outline its plan for Brexit. Credit: PA

Labour would ditch Theresa May's Brexit strategy and guarantee the rights of European Union citizens ahead of negotiations if they win the election. Retaining the benefits of the single market and customs union would also become top priority in Brexit talks if the party is victorious on June 8. Shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer is set to outline Labour's vision for Britain's withdrawal from the EU in a speech later. The Conservatives, meanwhile, have warned that Jeremy Corbyn's party is seeking to "disrupt" Brexit talks.

Sir Keir Starmer will set out Labour's new Brexit vision. Credit: PA

Among other priorities upon assuming power, the recently introduced Great Repeal Bill would be replaced by an EU Rights and Protections Bill. Sir Keir will say: "EU nationals do not just contribute to our society: they are our society. And they should not be used as bargaining chips. "So on day one of a Labour government we will immediately guarantee that all EU nationals currently living in the UK will see no change in their legal status as a result of Brexit, and we will seek reciprocal rights for UK citizens in the EU. "There could be no clearer signal that Britain is taking a new approach to Brexit than a Labour government immediately rectifying this injustice. "And there could no clearer signal that Labour want a close and collaborative future relationship with our EU partners."

Jeremy Corbyn on the campaign trail. Credit: PA