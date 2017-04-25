Theresa May says Labour victory 'could happen' as she makes pitch to Welsh voters to go blue

Theresa May has insisted a Labour election victory "could happen" as she warned Conservative supporters in Wales against complacency.

The prime minister said every vote in the election will count as she battled for votes in Labour's traditional heartland.

"Remember the opinion polls were wrong in the 2015 general election, they were wrong in the referendum last year," Mrs May said.

"Jeremy Corbyn himself has said he was a 200-1 outsider for the Labour leadership in 2015 and look where that one went. So we must not be complacent and I'm not complacent."