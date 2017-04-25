'Most wonderful husband and son': Family pay tribute to man killed in car theft

Mike Samwell was killed as he tried to protect his home Credit: Family handout

The family of a man who died when he was hit by his own car as it was stolen have paid tribute to the "most wonderful husband, brother and son". Mike Samwell, 35, had confronted thieves outside the family home in Chorlton-cum-Hardy, Manchester, around 3am on Sunday. The former Royal Navy officer tried to prevent the burglars, who had broken into his house, from stealing his Audi S3 car, but was run over "at least once", police said. He died hours later in hospital. Mr Samwell's family pleaded for witnesses to come forward as police launched a murder investigation. The family said in a statement: "We hope and pray that other families will not suffer a loss like ours; if you have any information that could help the police in their investigations, please come forward with this."

A tribute left at the scene Credit: PA

The statement continued: “Mike's death has made a huge hole in our lives that can never be filled. “Mike was the most wonderful husband, brother and son. He would do anything for anyone and was an ever dependable and generous family member and friend to so many. “Mike was devoted to his family above anything. His wife, Jess, was his one great love above all things." The Audi was driven away from the scene "erratically" and it hit a kerb before the driver and occupants abandoned it a short time later with extensive damage. A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail on Tuesday. Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Police at the scene of the incident Credit: PA