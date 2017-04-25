New flying car 'could be on sale by end of the year'

The futuristic dream of being able to travel around in a flying car may soon be a reality thanks to an ambitious vehicle by a Silicon Valley-based company.

It doesn't look much like a car - more like something out of a science fiction film - but Kitty Hawk's Flyer vehicle is an ambitious attempt at creating a flying car for consumers.

The Flyer only has room for one person and runs on electricity, with batteries powering the eight propellers needed to keep it in the air.