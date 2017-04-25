- ITV Report
-
Olympic cyclists Laura and Jason Kenny honoured at Buckingham Palace
Olympic golden couple Laura and Jason Kenny are among a host of Olympians who have been honoured at Buckingham Palace.
The cycling pair both received CBEs from Princess Anne in recognition of the string of gold medals they have won for Team GB.
Laura, 24, said "nothing compares" to getting the award, adding: "I almost feel like I don't deserve it - there's service people and it's such a huge honour, but I feel like all I do is ride a bike."
While Jason, 28, described the day as "mega" and said he was still deciding on whether to aim for Tokyo Olympics in 2020.
Laura and Jason married in September, and earlier this year confirmed they are expecting their first child.
She told ITV News: "It's nice [being awarded by the Princess Royal] because obviously she comes from a sporting background, so she understands it [the pressure].
"She thought it must be odd for me to be having a break because we're having a baby, so it's nice for her to recognise that and actually know what it's like."
Showjumping champion Nick Skelton, who became Britain's second-oldest gold medallist with victory at Rio 2016, also received a CBE.
The Warwickshire rider, 59, retired from the sport earlier this month.
A number of Paralympians will be honoured at the ceremony, including archers Joanna Frith, John Walker and Jessica Stretton.
Rachel Morris, who has won gold medals in cycling and rowing, will also receive an award.
Olympic sailor Hannah Mills and England footballers Alexandra Scott and Karen Carney were all awarded MBEs at the Investiture ceremony.
Rowers Scott Durant, Paul Bennett, Matt Gotrel, Phelan Hill and Pete Reed were also honoured after their team struck gold in Rio.