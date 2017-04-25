Olympic cyclists Laura and Jason Kenny honoured at Buckingham Palace

Olympic golden couple Laura and Jason Kenny are among a host of Olympians who have been honoured at Buckingham Palace.

The cycling pair both received CBEs from Princess Anne in recognition of the string of gold medals they have won for Team GB.

Laura, 24, said "nothing compares" to getting the award, adding: "I almost feel like I don't deserve it - there's service people and it's such a huge honour, but I feel like all I do is ride a bike."

While Jason, 28, described the day as "mega" and said he was still deciding on whether to aim for Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

Laura and Jason married in September, and earlier this year confirmed they are expecting their first child.