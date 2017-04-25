Porn industry accusations fly in Mel B divorce battle as husband granted access to daughter

Mel B's estranged husband will still be allowed to visit his young daughter - despite accusations of violence and links to the porn industry, a court has ruled.

The former Spice Girls singer and Stephen Belafonte are currently embroiled in a bitter divorce battle at Los Angeles Superior Court.

Mr Belafonte has been accused of years of physical and emotional abuse towards the 41-year-old, who successfully took out a restraining order against her spouse earlier this month.

But on Monday, the court ruled that Mr Belafonte would still be permitted to visit his five-year-old daughter Madison twice a week at a supervised centre.