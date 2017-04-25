- ITV Report
Porn industry accusations fly in Mel B divorce battle as husband granted access to daughter
Mel B's estranged husband will still be allowed to visit his young daughter - despite accusations of violence and links to the porn industry, a court has ruled.
The former Spice Girls singer and Stephen Belafonte are currently embroiled in a bitter divorce battle at Los Angeles Superior Court.
Mr Belafonte has been accused of years of physical and emotional abuse towards the 41-year-old, who successfully took out a restraining order against her spouse earlier this month.
But on Monday, the court ruled that Mr Belafonte would still be permitted to visit his five-year-old daughter Madison twice a week at a supervised centre.
Mel B, whose full name is Melanie Brown, is now a judge on America's Got Talent, and wed film producer Mr Belafonte in June 2007.
She filed for divorce last month, citing "irreconcilable differences".
During legal proceedings, Brown opposed her husband's attempts to guarantee visiting rights.
Her lawyers branded him a "convicted domestic violence offender" with an "extensive criminal history".
The court heart Mr Belafonte was involved in adult pornography and importing women from other countries to work in the industry.
Lawyers also claimed he had brought a rapper who had served eights years for manslaughter into his home.
Mr Belafonte's lawyers said the allegations against him were part of "an ongoing smear campaign".
Grace Jamra told the court: "We're not going to address evidence that is being developed or fabricated or manufactured."
She added: "Mother Teresa does not marry Attila the Hun."
Alongside a ruling on Mr Belafonte visiting his daughter, the judge urged him and Brown not to disparage each other in front of their child.