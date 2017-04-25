Rare White House briefing called over escalating situation in North Korea

US Senators are being convened for a rare White House briefing on the escalating situation in North Korea.

Top Donald Trump administration officials will hold the meeting, which indicates growing concern over the deteriorating relations between the US and east Asian country.

The briefing comes as the secretive state presses ahead with its nuclear and missile testing and ramps up belligerent rhetoric against the West.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis, the director of national intelligence as well as the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff called for all 100 Senators to attend.

While administration officials routinely travel to Capitol Hill to address members of Congress on foreign policy issues, it is unusual for the entire Senate to go to the White House - and for all four of those officials to be involved.