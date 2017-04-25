Second man arrested over schoolgirl's 1994 murder

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a schoolgirl who went missing more than 20 years ago.

Lindsay Jo Rimer was last seen going to buy cornflakes from a shop in Hebden Bridge, North Yorkshire, in November 1994.

The 13-year-old's body was found in a canal five months later and had been weighed down.

A 68-year-old man from Bradford was arrested on Tuesday morning, West Yorkshire Police said.

Last year, new forensic leads in the cold case were investigated by the police force and a 63-year-old man was arrested in November on suspicion of Lindsay's murder.

He remains on bail.

At the time, Detective Superintendent Simon Atkinson said the police were trying to find the "golden nugget of information that will finally crack the case".

Lindsay Jo's sister Juliet - who was just a baby when she went missing - has spoken publicly about growing up without her sibling.

She said: "When I turned 13, it was like everyone closed ranks around me, in an effort to protect me from the world, as if the same thing might happen.

"A piece of everyone's soul is missing and I often wonder how our lives would have been if we were not a broken family.

"Not knowing what happened is the worst part. You walk down the street and wonder 'Was it them? Do you know something?'.

"Getting the answers wouldn't change the hurt but it would help bring closure to us all."