'Things are worse now than two months ago' as foreign aid fails to get through to drought-hit Somaliland

A severely malnourished child is treated in hospital. Credit: ITV News

The Governor of Somaliland’s drought-ravaged eastern province of Togdheer stood calmly against a backdrop of flimsy shelters created out of thorn bushes and scraps of plastic and torn cloth that had sprung up in the two months that I’d last been in the villages around Einaabo. There were only a few makeshift camps for rural communities fleeing hunger and the threat of famine back then, now there are many more. I asked him how things were since the last time I was here to report on Somaliland's worst drought in over a century. He fixed me with a grim stare before he said: "When you and your colleagues from ITV were last here, people were able to cope and could think about surviving this drought, now they are on the verge of death."

That was no exaggeration, and evidence I’d seen as I'd travelled crossed the self-declared Republic the previous two days pointed to one unavoidable conclusion - things are worse than when we reported from this region two months ago. There are more displaced camps, with desperate families arriving each day. There is no evidence of any significant international humanitarian aid being delivered or international humanitarian relief workers on the ground providing emergency supplementary feeding, shelter or water supplies. Along the hundreds of miles of pot-holed but easily easily accessible tarmac roads from the capital Hargeisa we came across several lorries carrying water.

Conditions have got worse in just two months. Credit: ITV News

Every single one was either from local Somaliland charities or business leaders or from Middle East based Islamic charities. I last reported here just before the British public responded so generously to the DEC's appeal to raise funds for the unprecedented crisis which sees four countries (including Somalia and Somaliland) facing famine at the same time. The Somaliland government and international agencies were warning that after a staggering 10 million of the country’s 18 million livestock were lost, people were down to their last coping mechanisms. And if the rains failed in April, the disaster would begin to engulf the human population. Those rains have failed and earth is now being scorched dry for the third successive year.

The rains failed to come in April and the land is bone dry for a third successive year. Credit: ITV News

As a result, those grim warnings are beginning to be played out. As we drove back to the main city in the Togdheer region, Burco, our car was waved down by worried villagers. They were carrying something or someone in a large blanket but it was difficult to make out as the figure was shrouded. It was a young man, perhaps in his thirties, listless and barely conscious. He had contracted cholera.

Patients are treated at hospital. Credit: ITV News