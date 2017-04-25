Sunshine and April showers

We will continue to see further showers tonight (some wintry) across central and eastern areas as well as along exposed coasts in the west. Any lingering showers in the north will slowly die out. Another cold night to come with a widespread frost.

Tomorrow will be another day of sunshine and showers. The showers heaviest and most frequent across East Anglia and SE England with some hail and thunder. Winds will be lighter tomorrow, however it will still feel cold.