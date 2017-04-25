Thousands diagnosed with cancer in A&E each year 'despite repeat GP visits'

Thousands of people are being diagnosed with cancer in A&E every year - despite having visited a GP three or more times with symptoms, research shows.

According to a new study, 71% of all patients diagnosed as an emergency have seen their GP at least once displaying symptoms which transpired to be the disease.

Of that percentile, 41% had sought help three times or more while 59% had seen their GP once or twice.

Cancer Research data showed that in total 22% of people diagnosed with cancer each year are an emergency case, equating to 78,000 cases.

The figures have been described as "concerning" by cancer charities.