Tom Hardy 'chases down moped thief in London'

Actor Tom Hardy has reportedly performed a citizens arrest on a moped thief after chasing him through gardens and a building site in London.

The Hollywood star, 39, looked like he "switched into superhero mode" as he chased the man near his home before checking him for weapons in Richmond, south west London, a witness told The Sun.

The onlooker said two males jumped a red light before crashing a £50,000 Mercedes.

Arun Pullen, 22, said: "Tom must have been walking down the road. He went off like a shot in pursuit and looked furious."