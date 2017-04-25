Ukip foreign affairs chief quits over 'vile' burka ban

Ukip's foreign affairs spokesman has resigned over the party's "vile" burka ban and predicted many more could withdraw support for party leader Paul Nuttall.

The raft of 'integration' policies unveiled by Mr Nuttall and his team on Monday, which included a public ban on face coverings, were condemned by their election rivals as "full-throttled Islamophobia".

West Midlands MEP Jim Carver said a "groundswell of unhappiness" also exists within the party at the manifesto priorities.