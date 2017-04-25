Unions: Nestle to cut hundreds of jobs in UK amid Poland move

Confectionery giant Nestle is planning to cut almost 300 jobs while moving the production of one of its biggest biscuit brands abroad, unions have said.

The cuts will come mainly in York and Newcastle, the GMB and Unite unions said as they condemned the company's action.

The GMB said Nestle should "be exporting chocolate and not jobs" as it announced the firm will move production of the Blue Riband chocolate biscuit to Poland.

A small number of job cuts will occur in Halifax, West Yorkshire, and Girvan, Ayrshire.