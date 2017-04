Tuesday will be a cold and windy day across the British Isles with a mix of sunshine and showers.

The showers will mainly affect northern areas and some coasts elsewhere at first, with inland parts having the best of the early sunshine.

However, as the day unfolds the showers will become more widespread, and will fall as hail or snow in places, especially over the hills in the north.

Top temperatures will be 11 or 12C.