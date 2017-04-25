Where is the DEC East Africa crisis appeal money being spent?

Somali boys who fled the drought queue to receive food handouts. Credit: AP

Last month, £55 million was raised by the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) appeal to help millions of people facing starvation in East Africa. This figure includes £10m that has been pledged by the Department for International Development (DfID). ITV News has witnessed the effects of starvation on the people in the region, with special reports this week from Somalia and Somaliland, a self-declared independent country in the Horn of Africa that is not recognised by any other nation. So where is all the money that has been raised going? Here we explain.

Where is the DEC appeal money being spent?

ITV News has witnessed the effects of starvation in the region. Credit: ITV News

Of the £55m raised by the DEC appeal and pledged by DfID, £26m has been allocated across the four countries that we the subject of the appeal - South Sudan, Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia - for immediate, emergency use. This money will be spent by September this year. Of that £26m to be used immediately, £9.5m has been allocated to Somalia, including Somaliland. Priority in Somalia goes to food supplements, water and sanitation in order to combat the emerging threat of cholera. Aid is allocated based on assessments of where the greatest need lies. The money not allocated for immediate spending will go towards longer-term resilience projects. This is assessed frequently - if more money needs to be released earlier for emergency relief, it can be.

What is the British Government doing about the crisis in Somalia?

Credit: ITV News

DfID said the UK is at the forefront of the response to the drought throughout Somalia, including Somaliland, with £110 million allocated for the 2017 Drought Response A spokesperson told ITV News there is a significant scale-up underway in response to the increasing need of food assistance, nutrition and heath services across the region. Some 270,000 people were reached with food assistance in March, with 64,000 people given assistance to find work and training. In the same month, nearly 72,000 children under the age of five were treated with "malnutrition treatment services" and a further 84,000 people given "malnutrition prevention services".

Credit: ITV News

The local population was also provided with seeds and tools in February and March to build their resilience to drought, with three extra mobile health clinics sent to Togdheer region to help treat cases of acute water diarrhoea. DfID says UK support will provide up to one million people with emergency food assistance, get nutritional interventions to more than 600,000 starving children and pregnant and breastfeeding women and ensure a million people have access to safe drinking water and hygiene. In addition to the money being sent to the region via the DEC appeal and DfID, the DEC member charities have access to other funding and aid is also channelled through various UN agencies.