- ITV Report
-
Boris Johnson claims Jeremy Corbyn poses national security threat in scathing attack
Jeremy Corbyn would pose a threat to Britain's national security if elected prime minister, according to Boris Johnson.
The Foreign Secretary, making one of his first marks on the national campaign trail, described the Labour leader as having "no grasp of the need for this country to be strong in the world".
Speaking to The Sun, he questioned what Mr Corbyn's response to the "semi-deranged" regime in North Korea would be.
Mr Johnson also warned that Britain would be "totally stiffed" in Brexit negotiations if the Islington North MP was dealing with Brussels.
Elsewhere, the Uxbridge and South Ruislip MP told the Lord Mayor's banquet in central London that the UK needs strong leadership for "uncertain and unstable times" - insisting that the Tories can provide the security Britons need.
In his article with The Sun, Mr Johnson said: "The biggest risk with Jeremy Corbyn is that people just don't get what a threat he really is."
His attack continued: "They watch his meandering and nonsensical questions and they feel a terrible twinge of human compassion.
"Well, they say to themselves: he may be a mutton-headed old mugwump, but he is probably harmless."
But Mr Johnson insisted: "It is absolutely vital for Britain's security that we have the strong, stable and decisive leadership of Theresa May."
He went on to ask "where is" Mr Corbyn on issues such as Russian interference in European elections, Kim Jong-un's nuclear weapons ambitions and the threat from so-called Islamic State.
Mr Johnson said: "He seems to have no grasp of the need for this country to be strong in the world.
He added: "Just when Kim Jong-un is on the verge of acquiring a really deadly nuclear weapon, Britain could be on the verge of acquiring Jeremy Corbyn as PM - a man whose brilliant idea of a nuclear deterrent is that we should send our nuclear subs to sea with no nuclear missiles aboard."
In Mr Johnson's speech at the Lord Mayor's banquet on Wednesday he did not direct any personal attacks on Mr Corbyn.
But in a reference to the June 8 general election he said "clear leadership" was needed to "navigate this age of uncertainty".
"We are determined to provide that leadership, to give people the security and certainty they need," he said.
"There can be no more important task for a government than to keep people safe - and we must be prepared to do everything necessary to do so."
Mr Johnson also said the Conservatives had a "clear plan for Brexit" and that Theresa May had set out her desire "to get a good deal that works for both Britain and our European friends".