Boris Johnson claims Jeremy Corbyn poses national security threat in scathing attack

Boris Johnson was scathing of Jeremy Corbyn in The Sun. Credit: PA

Jeremy Corbyn would pose a threat to Britain's national security if elected prime minister, according to Boris Johnson. The Foreign Secretary, making one of his first marks on the national campaign trail, described the Labour leader as having "no grasp of the need for this country to be strong in the world". Speaking to The Sun, he questioned what Mr Corbyn's response to the "semi-deranged" regime in North Korea would be. Mr Johnson also warned that Britain would be "totally stiffed" in Brexit negotiations if the Islington North MP was dealing with Brussels. Elsewhere, the Uxbridge and South Ruislip MP told the Lord Mayor's banquet in central London that the UK needs strong leadership for "uncertain and unstable times" - insisting that the Tories can provide the security Britons need.

Mr Corbyn was described as a threat to national security by Mr Johnson. Credit: PA

In his article with The Sun, Mr Johnson said: "The biggest risk with Jeremy Corbyn is that people just don't get what a threat he really is." His attack continued: "They watch his meandering and nonsensical questions and they feel a terrible twinge of human compassion. "Well, they say to themselves: he may be a mutton-headed old mugwump, but he is probably harmless." But Mr Johnson insisted: "It is absolutely vital for Britain's security that we have the strong, stable and decisive leadership of Theresa May." He went on to ask "where is" Mr Corbyn on issues such as Russian interference in European elections, Kim Jong-un's nuclear weapons ambitions and the threat from so-called Islamic State. Mr Johnson said: "He seems to have no grasp of the need for this country to be strong in the world. He added: "Just when Kim Jong-un is on the verge of acquiring a really deadly nuclear weapon, Britain could be on the verge of acquiring Jeremy Corbyn as PM - a man whose brilliant idea of a nuclear deterrent is that we should send our nuclear subs to sea with no nuclear missiles aboard."

Mr Johnson said Theresa May would provide the UK with stability. Credit: PA