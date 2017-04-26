Youth movement sets out election priorities in open letter to political leaders

Britain's young people are calling on the Government to tackle the housing crisis and lower the voting age in an open letter to political leaders ahead of June's General Election.

Undivided- a youth movement which represents more than four million under-30s - has set out the top issues that matter to young people.

The group wants all political parties to guarantee their demands are included in their election manifestos.

After receiving more than a quarter of a million votes on thousands of policy demands, across more than 70% of UK constituencies, Undivided is now calling for the Government to: