Youth movement sets out election priorities in open letter to political leaders
Britain's young people are calling on the Government to tackle the housing crisis and lower the voting age in an open letter to political leaders ahead of June's General Election.
Undivided- a youth movement which represents more than four million under-30s - has set out the top issues that matter to young people.
The group wants all political parties to guarantee their demands are included in their election manifestos.
After receiving more than a quarter of a million votes on thousands of policy demands, across more than 70% of UK constituencies, Undivided is now calling for the Government to:
- Consult with 13-29-year-olds throughout Brexit negotiations
- Protect opportunities to work, live, and study abroad
- Tackle the housing crisis
- Lower the voting age to 16
- Introduction of Proportional Representation
- Promote inclusion and tolerance within society
- Prioritise the growing mental health issues facing young people
- Maintain and enhance environmental policies
Since launching in the wake of the EU referendum, the nationwide youth-led campaign now aims to get the best possible Brexit deal for young people.
It has reached 4.4 million 15 to 29-year-olds online - more than a third of all young people in Britain - and conducted several youth-led events and schools workshops across the UK.
An Undivided spokesperson said: "These wide range of issues are overwhelmingly supported by young people, whether they voted Leave, Remain or were too young to vote, and show that younger generations are undivided on the big issues that will shape their future."
Here is the letter in full: