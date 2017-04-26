Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Youth movement sets out election priorities in open letter to political leaders

Young people want the housing crisis to be fixed Credit: PA

Britain's young people are calling on the Government to tackle the housing crisis and lower the voting age in an open letter to political leaders ahead of June's General Election.

Undivided- a youth movement which represents more than four million under-30s - has set out the top issues that matter to young people.

The group wants all political parties to guarantee their demands are included in their election manifestos.

After receiving more than a quarter of a million votes on thousands of policy demands, across more than 70% of UK constituencies, Undivided is now calling for the Government to:

  • Consult with 13-29-year-olds throughout Brexit negotiations
  • Protect opportunities to work, live, and study abroad
  • Tackle the housing crisis
  • Lower the voting age to 16
  • Introduction of Proportional Representation
  • Promote inclusion​ and tolerance within society
  • Prioritise the growing mental health​ issues facing young people
  • Maintain and enhance environmental policies​

Since launching in the wake of the EU referendum, the nationwide youth-led campaign now aims to get the best possible Brexit deal for young people.

It has reached 4.4 million 15 to 29-year-olds online - more than a third of all young people in Britain - and conducted several youth-led events and schools workshops across the UK.

An Undivided spokesperson said: "These wide range of issues are overwhelmingly supported by young people, whether they voted Leave, Remain or were too young to vote, and show that younger generations are undivided on the big issues that will shape their future."

(Top row, L-R) Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn, Tim Farron (Bottom row, L-R) Nicola Sturgeon, Caroline Lucas and Leanne Wood Credit: PA

Here is the letter in full:

Dear Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn, Tim Farron, Nicola Sturgeon, Caroline Lucas and Leanne Wood,

As Britain prepares for a snap general election, we call on you to make a firm commitment to young people across the country.

Since the referendum last year, our organisations have worked to engage young people from every part of the UK and from all backgrounds and political persuasions to present a clear plan for what they want from post-Brexit Britain.

Our national research and consultation has given us a strong and consistent picture of the top issues that matter to young people in post-Brexit Britain.

We can show you that younger generations are united on the big issues that will shape their future.

Now more than ever, their overwhelming demand to be part of the political process must be acted upon.

As the generation that will live longest with the outcome of Britain’s withdrawal from the EU, we ask you to recognise that young people can have a positive impact on the Brexit negotiations and give real legitimacy to the process.

This election offers a huge opportunity to reshape the nation's priorities and restore young people’s confidence in our democracy.

As you put together your platform for the general election, we are calling on all party leaders to make an explicit commitment to represent young people’s demands in their upcoming manifestos.

As you all prepare for this election we will all be galvanising our networks to ensure young citizens are engaged and registered to vote. We are calling on you to give them something to vote for.

– Undivided