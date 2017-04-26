Donald Trump backs down on Mexican border wall funding

Trump wants to build a 2,000 mile long wall across the US-Mexico border. Credit: AP

Despite promising to build a wall on the United States' border with Mexico "immediately" if he became president, Donald Trump has indicated he will scrap plans to find cash for his border wall in the spending bill. However, he still insists that the wall - with an estimated price tag of £16.85 billion will be built by the end of his first term in office. "The wall's gonna get built. It's going to have a huge impact on human trafficking," the President said, adding construction will start "soon". He also took to Twitter to promise its construction.

The £780 billion ($1 trillion) spending bill must pass by Friday or could result in a government shutdown. The bill funds federal agencies until the end of the year. Democrats had promised to block the bill if money were earmarked in it for the wall which they, and many Republicans who's states contain large Hispanic populations, are against. President Trump had proposed £1.2 billion for his wall as part of the spending bill.

An agent of the border patrol observes near the Mexico-US border fence. Credit: AP

However, stumbling blocks on the bill remain, with Democrats demanding money for insurance companies to help people on low-incomes afford health policies - also known as Obamacare - or that President Trump abandon a threat to use the payments as a bargaining chip. Yet, Mr Trump's apparent willingness to back down on the wall issue may help to pass the bill. Analysts say the president is under pressure to deliver on his election pledges, few of which have been fulfilled in his first 100 days in office.

Donald Trump insists the border wall with Mexico will be built. Credit: PA