- ITV Report
-
Election expenses: Prosecutors consider charges over Tory MP Craig Mackinlay
Police investigating the 2015 general election expenses of Conservative MP Craig Mackinlay have submitted a file to the Crown Prosecution Service to consider criminal charges.
The CPS will now review evidence before deciding whether any charges should be brought against the MP.
Mackinlay, who defeated Nigel Farage by more than 2,000 votes in the South Thanet constituency two years ago, denies any wrongdoing.
In a statement, Mackinlay, who has been interviewed under caution as part of the inquiry, said: "I have done nothing wrong and acted honestly and properly throughout."
He has previously said he intends to stand again for the South Thanet seat in this year's General Election.
Kent Police has confirmed it submitted a file on April 18 relating to officers' investigation of potential offences under the Representation of the People's Act 1983.
It takes to 15 the number of police forces that have submitted files to the CPS, following an investigation into whether some Tory MPs overspent on their local campaigns, where there are strict spending limits that cannot be breached.
The allegations centre on how expenses for Tory "battle buses" were reported during the election campaign to visit key seats.
Each file relates to allegations concerning a candidate and an election agent and the number of people involved totals at least 30.
The CPS has now received files from the following police forces:
- Avon & Somerset
- Cumbria
- Derbyshire
- Devon & Cornwall
- Gloucestershire
- Greater Manchester
- Kent
- Lincolnshire
- Metropolitan
- Northamptonshire
- Nottinghamshire
- Staffordshire
- West Mercia
- West Midlands
- West Yorkshire