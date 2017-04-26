Election expenses: Prosecutors consider charges over Tory MP Craig Mackinlay

Police investigating the 2015 general election expenses of Conservative MP Craig Mackinlay have submitted a file to the Crown Prosecution Service to consider criminal charges.

The CPS will now review evidence before deciding whether any charges should be brought against the MP.

Mackinlay, who defeated Nigel Farage by more than 2,000 votes in the South Thanet constituency two years ago, denies any wrongdoing.

In a statement, Mackinlay, who has been interviewed under caution as part of the inquiry, said: "I have done nothing wrong and acted honestly and properly throughout."

He has previously said he intends to stand again for the South Thanet seat in this year's General Election.