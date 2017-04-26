England World Cup heroes backing the fight against dementia in name of their team-mates

Gordon Banks and Sir Geoff Hurst said they are no longer able to share precious memories with their former team-mates. Credit: ITV News

Two of England's World Cup heroes are backing the fight against dementia in tribute to their team-mates who are living with it. Sir Geoff Hurst and Gordon Banks have spoken out about their sadness at the effect dementia has had on three of their former 1966 team mates. The final's hat-trick scorer Hurst and goalkeeper Banks recalled the "wonderful" memories they share with their fellow World Cup victors. But the sporting stars, who are part of the United Against Dementia campaign launched by the Alzheimer's Society, described a stark contrast today for 1966 players Martin Peters, Nobby Stiles and Ray Wilson, who now live with the condition.

The three England World Cup winning players who are living with dementia.

Banks, now 79 and himself battling cancer, told the Press Association: "We had such wonderful moments with these lads that have got dementia. "All the times we had jokes with them and a laugh and a drink, and just wonderful, wonderful memories. "And to think of them now, like they are now, they can't even remember us and it's just so sad now, it really is." Sir Geoff has enjoyed an annual golfing trip with Peters and their wives since the 1980s, but last year he said it was "difficult" to see how his long-time friend's health had gone downhill. Sir Geoff, 75, said: "By that stage of course he had been deteriorating so it was quite difficult to see one of your teammates, close up." Seeing the impact on someone he had known since his teenage years motivated him to take part in the campaign, he added.