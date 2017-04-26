Ex-pro footballer who worked as a nanny is jailed for child sex abuse

A Spanish ex-professional footballer who came to Britain posing as a male nanny so he could sexually abuse children has been jailed for 11 years.

Jose Castellano-Gonzales, 25, from Tenerife, used the glamour of his high-flying career in Spain to entice families with football-mad sons.

He was signed to the B team at Tenerife at a time when the A team were in La Liga, the top division, and playing the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Castellano-Gonzales was employed by a family in Devon in 2015 as an au pair for their three sons, but he abused one of the boys and three of his school friends.

He also sexually assaulted a fifth child when he was hired by a second family in Bedfordshire.

Castellano-Gonzales denied 13 sex assaults involving five boys aged eight to 11 but was convicted by a jury at Exeter Crown Court.

The families of his victims wept as he was found guilty - and then gasped as he continued to protest his innocence.

Asked by Judge Geoffrey Mercer if he had anything to say before he was sentenced Castellano-Gonzales, wearing a tracksuit, replied: "Simply that I'm innocent."