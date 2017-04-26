18-month ban from FA forces Joey Barton into 'early retirement'

The FA have suspended Joey Barton from "football and all football activity" for 18 months after he admitted a misconduct charge in relation to betting.

Barton is alleged to have placed 1,260 bets on football matches between March 2006 and May 2013.

Barton announced that the decision effectively forces him into an "early retirement", but confirms he will be appealing the ban.

Noting his long ban and £30,000 fine, Barton wrote that he was "very disappointed at the harshness of the sanction", particularly as there was no suggestion of match-fixing.

"I am very disappointed at the harshness of the sanction. The decision effectively forces me into an early retirement from playing football," Barton said on his website.

"To be clear from the outset here this is not match fixing and at no point in any of this is my integrity in question.

"I accept that I broke the rules governing professional footballers, but I do feel the penalty is heavier than it might be for other less controversial players."