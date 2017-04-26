Fitbit 'extremely concerned' after woman claims Flex 2 wristband device exploded on her arm

Fitbit has said it is investigating its Flex 2 fitness tracker after a US woman claimed the wristband device exploded on her arm while she was reading.

Dina Mitchell, from Wisconsin, said she suffered second-degree burns after the Flex 2 tracker "burned the heck out of my arm".

She told ABC News: "I was literally just sitting and reading when my Fitbit exploded.

"It was either defective or really mad I was sitting still so long. I don't know. Either way, It burned the heck out of my arm."

Fitbit told the US channel it was "extremely concerned" about Ms Mitchell's report of her injuries though emphasised it appears an isolated incident.