Freezing, frosty, & icy for some tonight

A freezing, frosty and icy across the south tonight with some mist and fog patches forming. Across the north, Scotland and Northern Ireland the cloud will keep it from getting as cold and the frost will be kept at bay.

Tomorrow a clear, crisp and cold start across England and Wales with early sunshine before cloud rolls in. Elsewhere, a grey start with showery rain slipping from north to south. It'll remain chilly - cold with the cloud and lack of sunshine. Highs of just 10-11C, well below average for the time of year.