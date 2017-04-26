Gaming centre launches 'rage room' where you can blow off steam with a baseball bat

A gaming centre in Birmingham has opened a "rage room" where customers can blow off steam by destroying things with a baseball bat.

The basic cost of the Rage Room at the Holloway Head is £20 per half an hour which includes a set of five small items to smash to pieces.

Customers can add extras such as beer bottles and food jars at £1 a go or bigger items such as keyboards for £5 each.

Centre owner Jim Sephton told Good Morning Britain most customers come to "relax" and it's not usually angry people taking part.