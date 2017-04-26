Advertisement

Gaming centre launches 'rage room' where you can blow off steam with a baseball bat

GMB Reporter Katie Rickitt smashes up an alarm clock Credit: GMB

A gaming centre in Birmingham has opened a "rage room" where customers can blow off steam by destroying things with a baseball bat.

The basic cost of the Rage Room at the Holloway Head is £20 per half an hour which includes a set of five small items to smash to pieces.

Customers can add extras such as beer bottles and food jars at £1 a go or bigger items such as keyboards for £5 each.

Centre owner Jim Sephton told Good Morning Britain most customers come to "relax" and it's not usually angry people taking part.

The room was launched by Grange Live Gaming at a redeveloped warehouse site on Holloway Head.

The site has been renamed as Bravo House and is being redeveloped floor by floor into an "immersive" gaming experience.

There is also a zombie experience, airsoft shooting, archery war, sword fighting and Victorian self defence on site.