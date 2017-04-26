Hit-and-run driver admits causing death of four-year-old girl

McAteer also admitted causing serious injury to Violet-Grace's grandmother, Angela French, 55, who is recovering in hospital.

Violet-Grace's mother, Rebecca, wept as she sat hand-in-hand with husband Glenn in the public gallery.

Aidan McAteer , 23, pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court via prison video link to causing her death by dangerous driving.

Violet-Grace Youens was struck while walking in St Helens, Merseyside, on March 24.

A man has admitted causing the death of a four-year-old girl in a hit-and-run.

His co-defendant, Dean Brennan, 27, also appearing from HMP Liverpool, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking and assisting an offender.

Both will be sentenced on May 19.

Judge Dennis Watson QC told the pair they were facing lengthy jail sentences as he further remanded them in custody.

McAteer sat with his head bowed for the majority of the 13-minute hearing.

Mr and Mrs Youens did not take their eyes off the screen showing the defendants as they were joined in a packed public gallery by family and friends all wearing violet-coloured ribbons.