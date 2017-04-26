Katie Price 'glad' to make headlines using n-word on live TV to highlight online abuse

Katie Price has defended using the n-word on live television after saying it twice on This Morning.

The former glamour model was appearing on the ITV show to discuss a petition she has set up to make online abuse a more severe criminal offence.

She told hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby she had been driven to act following the bullying of her son, Harvey, who is partially blind, autistic and has Prader-Willi syndrome.

The Loose Women panellist repeated the racist word while discussing what online trolls had called her 14-year-old son.

This prompted Philip Schofield to cut in: "You don't need to say it again."