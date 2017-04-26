- ITV Report
Katie Price 'glad' to make headlines using n-word on live TV to highlight online abuse
Katie Price has defended using the n-word on live television after saying it twice on This Morning.
The former glamour model was appearing on the ITV show to discuss a petition she has set up to make online abuse a more severe criminal offence.
She told hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby she had been driven to act following the bullying of her son, Harvey, who is partially blind, autistic and has Prader-Willi syndrome.
The Loose Women panellist repeated the racist word while discussing what online trolls had called her 14-year-old son.
This prompted Philip Schofield to cut in: "You don't need to say it again."
Shortly after the interview was aired, the 38-year-old posted a video on Twitter saying she was happy she had brought attention to something which is "not acceptable".
"So I've just been on This Morning and I've made the headlines everywhere because I used the word n*****," Ms Price said.
"Yes I did use the word n***** because that's what people call my son - they call him a blind n***** black spastic.
"So I'm glad I've made headlines using that word because I want to get it out there that it's not acceptable.
"Just think about it, there is all people out there who have to put up with that kind of abuse. Because I'm in the public eye I can speak about it and it has got to stop.
"Online bullying has to stop. Please sign my petition and get these online trolling horrible bullies off."
Viewers of This Morning took to social media to air their feelings on the use of the derogatory word.