Labour bidding to make crisis-hit NHS a vote winner

Video report by ITV News Health Editor Rachel Younger

The NHS is more than just a political battleground. It is part of the daily lives of millions of people - with ever greater demands being placed on it. But it has inevitably become one of the leading election issues after arguably the worst winter in the health service's history. Labour is keen to focus on what it perceives as a Tory soft spot in campaigning amid a staffing crisis and major funding deficit.

Labour have pledged to lift the 1% cap on pay rises for NHS staff. Credit: ITV News

The lack of NHS frontline staff has reached 50,000 in England according to Public Accounts Committee estimates. Evidence suggests Labour's proposed pay increase for NHS staff in England could aid the staff shortage - at a cost of £500m a year per 1% rise, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies. The current 9% nurse vacancy rate in England compares to 4% in Scotland, where wage increases have been more generous.

Could pay increases help England fall in line with Scotland's better nurse employment rate? Credit: ITV News

The Conservatives argue you can afford more nurses - and therefore make patients safer - by holding pay down. Labour's pay pledge was followed by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn attacking the government's management in the final Prime Minister's Questions before June 8's national poll. Prime Minister Theresa May rejected the claim, saying only the Conservatives could provide strong and stable leadership.

Jeremy Corbyn entertained two-year-old Haroon as he met NHS staff in London. Credit: PA