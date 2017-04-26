McDonald's set to offer takeaway service in UK

McDonald's is to roll out a long-awaited home delivery trial as UK consumers continue to embrace the rapidly expanding market.

The fast food giant said it was looking to launch a "small" delivery pilot this summer, with specific locations yet to be decided.

A McDonald's spokeswoman said: "It is no secret we have been looking at the potential of delivery in recent months.

"This service is offered in other markets around the world and its growth within the UK continues to gather pace."

The announcement comes a week after KFC launched home deliveries across 30 restaurants in Greater London via the Just Eat platform.