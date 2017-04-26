Millions of households could claim more than £115 in energy credit

Energy consumers could be owed up to £1.3 billion. Credit: PA

British households could be owed an average of £117 for energy they paid for but did not use this winter. Figures suggest that more than 11 million homes, or 42%, are in credit to their energy company. Of those, nearly one in 10 could reclaim upward of £200, according to price comparison site uSwitch. On the other hand, just under 14% of consumers, around 3.7 million households, have emerged from the winter in debt to their supplier.

Under Ofgem regulations, consumers are entitled to any credit on request, as long as they have provided up-to-date meter readings. Energy suppliers may be forced to pay out £1.3 billion in total. But some 38% of consumers are expected to leave the money in their account to cover price hikes. Almost a third of customers believe they will struggle to afford the increased prices, while more than one in five say increases of £100 or more will force them into debt.

