Mother not angry at Facebook over live videos of husband killing their baby

The wife of a man who filmed himself murdering their 11-month-old daughter in live Facebook videos before killing himself, said she bears no anger towards the social media site or the users who shared the videos.

Chiranut Trairat said the only person to blame is her husband.

The harrowing footage was viewed by hundreds of thousands of people after it was on the site for up to 24 hours before being taken down after requests from Thai police and the country's government.

The first video drew 112,000 views, while a second got 258,000. They were also shared by Facebook users.

Thai police officers confirmed they found the bodies of Wuttisan Wongtalay and his baby daughter in an abandoned hotel in a coastal town in Phuket province after receiving reports of the Facebook videos.

Police spokesperson Jirasak Siemsak said Wongtalay "felt neglected by his wife because they had been fighting so he took his 11-month-old daughter to the (hotel)" and took her life by hanging.

Wongtalay took his own life by hanging after posting the footage online.