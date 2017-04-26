Nurses 'paying £90 a month' to park outside hospitals

Low-paid nurses are among medical staff being made to pay up to £90 a month to use hospital car parks.

Porters and front-line health care workers are having to pay the "extortionate" fees to park in front of their workplaces, a new study reveals.

Many NHS Trusts operate a flat-rate payment system regardless of how much staff are paid, research by Unison shows.

Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust is one of the top chargers, with full-time staff forking out £85.38 a month to park at the hospital site.

Others, including the Royal Liverpool and Broadgreen University Hospitals Trust, charged £79.50 a month, a Freedom of Information request revealed.