School funding crisis shooting up voters' priority list, researchers say

School funding is shooting up the list of voters' priorities as the General Election approaches, according to researchers.

Real-term cuts to spending per pupil for the first time in 20 years is pushing the matter increasingly higher in worried parents' minds, the Institute For Fiscal Studies (IFS) has said.

Under outgoing government plans, spending per schoolchild will be slashed by about 6.5% between 2015/16 and 2019/20.

This represents the first real-terms decrease in school funding since the mid-1990s.

If implemented, government expenditure for education per pupil will be at about the same level in 2020 as it was in 2010.

The teaching union NASUWT recent warned that parents were 'carrying the burden' of the school funding crisis.