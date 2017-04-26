Silence of the Lambs and Philadelphia director Jonathan Demme dies aged 73

Hollywood director Jonathan Demme has died aged 73 Credit: PA

Oscar-winning director Jonathan Demme, who was best known for hit films Silence of the Lambs and Philadelphia, has died aged 73. He died on Wednesday morning in his New York home from complications arising from oesophageal cancer. He is survived by his his wife Joanne Howard and children Ramona, 29, Brooklyn, 26, and 21-year-old Jos.

Sadly, I can confirm that Jonathan passed away early this morning in his Manhattan apartment, surrounded by his wife, Joanne Howard, and three children. – Jonathan Demme's publicist

Demme's publicist said that the family will hold a private funeral and asked that donations in lieu of flowers be made to Americans For Immigrant Justice in Miami. Demme also directed 2008 drama Rachel Getting Married, starring Anne Hathaway, as well as the 2004 remake of The Manchurian Candidate and multiple music documentaries.

Justin Timberlake and Jonathan Demme attend the premiere of Justin Timberlake + The Tennessee Kids at the Toronto International Film Festival last year Credit: PA

His most recent project was a Justin Timberlake concert film, Justin Timberlake And The Tennessee Kids, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. Timberlake hailed Demme as a "genius" and said the director's landmark 1984 concert movie, Stop Making Sense featuring Talking Heads, changed the way he wanted to see live music. The Silence Of The Lambs was the third film in history to win Academy Awards in all the top five categories of best picture, actor, actress, director and adapted screenplay.

Jonathan Demme directed Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster in Silence of the Lambs Credit: PA

Following the success of Silence of the Lambs, Demme made Philadelphia starring Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington - one of the first Hollywood films to tackle the Aids crisis. Hanks, who won an Oscar for his performance in Philadelphia, said: "Jonathan taught us how big a heart a person can have, and how it will guide how we live and what we do for a living. "He was the grandest of men." Stars including Thandie Newton, Stephen King and Ron Howard paid tribute to the director on social media:

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Stephen King @StephenKing Follow Deeply sad to hear my friend, neighbor, and colleague Jonathan Demme has passed on. He was one of the real good guys. I miss you, buddy.

Ron Howard @RealRonHoward Follow Jonathan Demme was a great artist, humanitarian, activist & a warm encouraging colleague. I've known very few like… https://t.co/t0Br6MKnLF

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

edgarwright @edgarwright Follow Very sad to hear of the passing of the great Jonathan Demme. Admired his movies, his documentaries, his concert films. He could do anything.