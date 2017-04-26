Student, 18, died after allergic reaction to grilled chicken

A student died from a suspected allergic reaction to chicken he ate during a day out in London to celebrate his 18th birthday.

Owen Carey, from Crowborough in East Sussex, was with his girlfriend in front of the London Eye on Saturday afternoon when he suddenly collapsed.

He had apparently suffered anaphylactic shock from what he had believed to be plain grilled chicken.

A pupil at The Skinner’s School in Tunbridge Wells, Owen was given first aid by London Eye staff and passers-by before being rushed to nearby St Thomas’s Hospital.

He was pronounced dead 45 minutes later at 4pm.

His father Paul Carey paid tribute to the popular student, who enjoyed playing the guitar, skiing and rock-climbing and had been offered a place to read computer science at Swansea University.

"Owen was so full of life and fun. He is going to be sorely missed by so many people.

"The whole family are completely overwhelmed."