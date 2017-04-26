FA charge Sunderland boss David Moyes over comments made to female reporter

Sunderland manager David Moyes has been charged by the FA over comments made to female reporter Vicki Sparks in March.

Moyes told the BBC reporter that she "might get a slap" following a post-match interview when Sunderland drew 0-0 with Burnley on March 18.

The Sunderland boss said he "deeply regrets" his actions, and had apologised to both the BBC and Sparks, who accepted the apology.

The FA wrote to Moyes to ask for his "observations" of the incident, and the governing body confirmed on Wednesday that they have charged the former Man United and Everton manager, who has until May 3 to reply.

A statement released by FA said that the remarks were "improper and/or threatening and/or brought the game into disrepute".