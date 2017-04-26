- ITV Report
-
Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn in heated exchange at final PMQs ahead of General Election
Theresa May has claimed Jeremy Corbyn "is not fit to run this country" during a heated exchange in the final PMQs before the General Election.
Wednesday's showdown in Parliament could be the last time the pair face each other across the dispatch box, with the Labour leader and Prime Minister likely to face calls to resign or a leadership challenge should they lose the election.
There are just 43 days until Britain goes to the polls on June 8.
In a wide-ranging and often tense exchange, the Prime Minister - who is believed to have set a record for the longest ever PMQs - quipped back at Mr Corbyn and claimed the Government is "delivering for ordinary working families" on the NHS, education, pension and wages.
The Prime Minister said: "What we now see is a Labour party [that would] crash the economy, more waste, higher taxes, fewer jobs - that does nothing for ordinary working families."
Mrs May also held up a piece of paper highlighting a website "I like Corybn, but...", which she told MPs had been shared on Twitter by Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott.
She said: "Even his own supporters know he's not fit to run this country."
Earlier, Jeremy Corbyn criticised Theresa May's record as Prime Minister and said the Government is only looking after "the richest."
He said: "Strong leadership is about standing up for the many, not the few. But when it comes to the Prime Minister and the Conservatives, they only look after the richest not the rest.
"They are strong against the weak and weak against the strong. Far from building a strong economy, schools and the NHS are being cut, people can't afford homes. Millions can't afford to make ends meet."
He added: "The election on 8 June is a choice between a Conservative Government for the few - and a Labour Government that will stand up for all of our people."
In an impassioned appeal for votes, the Prime Minster asked: "When we come back [after the General Election] who will be Prime Minster of this great country?
"The choice is clear - every vote for him [Jeremy Corbyn] is a vote for a chaotic Brexit, every vote for me is vote to strengthen our hand in negotiating the best deal for Britain.
"Every vote for him is a vote to weaken the economy, every vote for me is a vote for a strong economy... to be felt by everyone across the country."
"Every vote for him is a vote for a coalition of chaos, a weak leader propped up by the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish Nationalists. Every vote for me is a vote for a strong and stable leadership in the national interest, building a stronger and more secure future for this country."