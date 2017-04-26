Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn in heated exchange at final PMQs ahead of General Election

The Prime Minister and Labour leader slammed eachother's policy on pensions, housing, education and schooling. Credit: Pool

Theresa May has claimed Jeremy Corbyn "is not fit to run this country" during a heated exchange in the final PMQs before the General Election. Wednesday's showdown in Parliament could be the last time the pair face each other across the dispatch box, with the Labour leader and Prime Minister likely to face calls to resign or a leadership challenge should they lose the election. There are just 43 days until Britain goes to the polls on June 8. In a wide-ranging and often tense exchange, the Prime Minister - who is believed to have set a record for the longest ever PMQs - quipped back at Mr Corbyn and claimed the Government is "delivering for ordinary working families" on the NHS, education, pension and wages.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn slammed Theresa May's record as Prime Minister. Credit: Pool

The Prime Minister said: "What we now see is a Labour party [that would] crash the economy, more waste, higher taxes, fewer jobs - that does nothing for ordinary working families." Mrs May also held up a piece of paper highlighting a website "I like Corybn, but...", which she told MPs had been shared on Twitter by Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott. She said: "Even his own supporters know he's not fit to run this country." Earlier, Jeremy Corbyn criticised Theresa May's record as Prime Minister and said the Government is only looking after "the richest." He said: "Strong leadership is about standing up for the many, not the few. But when it comes to the Prime Minister and the Conservatives, they only look after the richest not the rest. "They are strong against the weak and weak against the strong. Far from building a strong economy, schools and the NHS are being cut, people can't afford homes. Millions can't afford to make ends meet."

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt earlier said the future of the NHS was dependent on successful Brexit negotiations. Credit: Pool