- ITV Report
-
Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn set for fiery final PMQs ahead of General Election
Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn are set for their final head-to-head at PMQs before the General Election - and possibly ever.
The Conservative and Labour leaders are expected to use PMQs on Wednesday to push their main campaign messages.
Just 43 days remain until Britain goes to the polls.
Prime Minister Mrs May is likely to stress that only she will provided the "strong and stable leadership" required to see the country through Brexit negotiations.
The Opposition leader, meanwhile, is expected to widen the debate by highlighting Labour's attempts at tackling inequality and the "rigged system", which he claims is propped up by the Tories.
Wednesday's showdown could be the last time the pair face each other at PMQs.
Mr Corbyn is likely to face calls to resign or a leadership challenge if Labour loses the election.
Mrs May is sure to face similar calls if the Tories lose.
Meanwhile the PM is refusing to take part in TV debates and Mr Corbyn could raise a BMG Research poll for the Independent which shows that 54% of Britons want her to take part in head-to-head contests during the campaign, while just 25% said they did not.
Elsewhere, Labour will make the NHS the focus of their day of campaigning, with shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth set to promise to lift the 1% cap on pay rises for "undervalued" health service workers.