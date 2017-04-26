Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn set for fiery final PMQs ahead of General Election

Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn are set for their final head-to-head at PMQs before the General Election - and possibly ever.

The Conservative and Labour leaders are expected to use PMQs on Wednesday to push their main campaign messages.

Just 43 days remain until Britain goes to the polls.

Prime Minister Mrs May is likely to stress that only she will provided the "strong and stable leadership" required to see the country through Brexit negotiations.

The Opposition leader, meanwhile, is expected to widen the debate by highlighting Labour's attempts at tackling inequality and the "rigged system", which he claims is propped up by the Tories.