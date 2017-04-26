Trekker rescued after going missing for 47 days in Himalayas

A Taiwanese man has been rescued 47 days after going missing while trekking in the Himalayas - but his girlfriend died three days before he was found.

Liang Sheng Yueh was discovered on Wednesday on a mountain ledge in Nepal under a waterfall, at an altitude of 2,600 metres.

The 21-year-old is now recovering in Kathmandu after being airlifted to hospital. The body of his girlfriend, 19-year-old Liu Chen Chun, was also taken to the capital.

Asian Trekking agency official Madhav Basnet, who rescued Liang, said: "We were following a river looking for them and found them in a deep area. The man was found alive but the woman died three days ago.

"They were in a deep gorge and when we did manage to get to the spot we found the man alive and we rushed to bring him back to a hospital. The man appears to be fine now."

The couple were on a trek on the Ganesh Himal trail when they were caught in a snowstorm in March and got lost.