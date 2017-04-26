Twitter 'blocking government's anti-terror monitoring'

Twitter has blocked the government from potential sources of counter-terrorism intelligence, reports claim.

It is said that both police and security services, including MI5, have been prevented accessing vast pools of data on the social media site.

The government had been using a third-party company to monitor activity on Twitter for terror-related interaction.

But that firm has now been blocked, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Twitter has previously been clear in its view of governments' access to the platform - describing surveillance as "absolutely unacceptable" and "prohibited".