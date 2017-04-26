Weather: Sunshine and showers across many parts of UK

After a cold start on Wednesday, it will be another day of sunshine and showers across many central and eastern parts.

Similarly to Tuesday, some of these showers are likely to be heavy and thundery with the risk of sleet and hail in places too, with snow over higher ground.

There will be fewer showers across many western areas although with patchy light rain across the far northwest later.

Despite the sunshine in places, it will be another chilly day with a top temperature of 11C, although winds should ease through the day.