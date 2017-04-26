West Heslerton: Entire £20m North Yorkshire village sold a year after it was put up for sale

An entire English village which was put on the market a year ago for £20 million has been sold.

West Heslerton in Yorkshire boasts its own 21-bedroom mansion, 43 houses and 2,116 acres of surrounding land. It also has a pub, sports pavilion and an eight acre playing field.

Its former owner Eve Dawnay inherited the village from her father in the 1960s and kept families living in the village for decades thanks to affordable rents and some clever social engineering.

But when the 84-year-old eccentric spinster died in 2010 she had no heir to pass it on to.