What's causing election unrest in the picturesque countryside?

This week ITV News is gauging the opinions of people across the UK ahead of June's General Election to find out "What Matters" to them. In this edition, we travelled to the picturesque Cotswolds to get a rural view.

By ITV News West of England Correspondent Rupert Evelyn

The Cotswolds come at a price - almost everything in these picture-postcard towns and villages is expensive. But, despite the wealth, they still have issues. Over four or five years the town of Fairford is expected to swallow a 40% increase in population. Building homes is the easy bit, it's where developers make their profits. But delivering the infrastructure? That's complicated.

House construction is well under way in the expanding Gloucestershire town of Fairford. Credit: ITV News

They worry in Fairford, not about doing their bit to meet housing needs but making sure the town can cope with change. The school, shops and doctor's surgery all have to accommodate more people yet the bank has recently closed and now they only get a mobile service for 90 minutes three times a week. Who, they ask, is looking out for rural services? The stunning village of Bibury attracts tourists from around the world.

Bibury attracts tourists in droves but finds staff recruitment a harder sell. Credit: ITV News

But at the Catherine Wheel pub recruiting staff is a constant struggle. Ask yourself: why you would travel seven miles from the nearest town to work unsociable hours in the hospitality trade when you could get the same job on your doorstep? You can see the problem and it's why rural transport needs attention. At the livestock market, near Cirencester, export is integral to the business.

Careful watchers of the livestock market want the British export trade protected after Brexit. Credit: ITV News