Why Man United boss Jose Mourinho and Man City manager Pep Guardiola need each other to succeed

Jose Mourinho has never been backwards in coming forward. The Portuguese coach has, at times, orchestrated a clever and delicate media image, but every now and then his passion defeats his self-control. It's never more apparent than when Mourinho discusses Pep Guardiola, once a friend, now a rival. The pair first met at Barcelona. Mourinho was the assistant, Guardiola the golden boy that, after being groomed as a coach with Barcelona B, beat Mourinho to the top job in 2008, the one the Portuguese wanted coveted after successful spells with Porto and Chelsea.

Ferran Soriano, now with Manchester City, outlined in his book the criteria that saw Guardiola and Mourinho go head to head. Nine principles, clearly outlined, of which Mourinho failed four, Guardiola just one. The snub was said to have infuriated Mourinho. He had won the Champions League, the Premier League, he was 'The Special One', admittedly self anointed, and yet somehow he had been rejected in favour of a novice. Guardiola would prove to be the right appointment, with two Champions League titles and three La Liga crowns cementing his position as one of Europe’s most talented coaches. He would go on to Bayern Munich, and although he was unable to enjoy another Champions League success, he did deliver a trio of Bundesliga titles.

Tracing the dots of Mourinho's career backwards to that point in 2008, it's clear to see the rejection left a scar. When his Inter side overcame Barcelona in the Champions League in 2010, he raced onto the field, arm aloft, to celebrate. Barcelona turned their sprinklers on, but there was no raining on Mourinho’s parade. Willing to give up possession to Barcelona (in part due to the fact Inter were reduced to 10 men), his post-match antics had irritated Barcelona, just as his ability to beat them with a style so different to their own. From Mourinho’s perspective, it was the perfect night. The 54 year old’s own identity was forming and it was diametrically opposed to that of Barcelona. Like Sir Alex Ferguson, Mourinho is a pure winner, whatever gets the job done, even if it means ‘parking the bus’. Sir Alex recently admitted he was wrong not to select Mourinho as his successor, an almost subtle admission the pair are cut from the same cloth. Of course Mourinho has a tactical identity, but he’s willing to adapt if he believes it will earn him the victory, like it did against Antonio Conte. He is married to success though, and defined by his ability to deliver it in a short space of time.

After Inter, Mourinho moved to Real Madrid. He tried again to frustrate Barcelona, as he had with Inter. What Mourinho hadn’t considered though was how that style meshed with Real Madrid’s mentality. Los Blancos were about dominating, not nicking a win. It didn’t fit with the team or the players, and Barcelona trounced them 5-0. When he couldn't battle Guardiola on the field, Mourinho used a microphone. Even when the pair were managing in different countries he couldn’t resist comparisons with Guardiola. “For me,” he said after Chelsea collected the Premier League title, “I'm not the smartest guy to choose countries and clubs. I could choose another club in another country where to be champion is easier.”

Mourinho had not named Guardiola, but the insinuation was clear. For a long time the Spaniard held his tongue, but finally snapped in April 2011. "If he prefers to value the views of the journalist friends who take their information in a drip feed from Florentino Pérez more than the relationship we had for four years then that's his choice,” Guardiola said. “I try to learn from Jose on the pitch, but I prefer to learn as little as possible from him off the pitch." Reunited in England, in the same city no less, their respective debut seasons at Manchester City and Manchester United may not have seen them contest the Premier League title, but pride is still at stake.

